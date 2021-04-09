Farke makes a pact with City squad

Video

Daniel Farke will keep the poker face until Norwich City are back in the Premier League.

The Canaries’ chief was the coolest man at Carrow Road after watching the biggest win of his tenure in a 7-0 midweek rout of Huddersfield.

City could seal promotion as early as this weekend, if they beat Derby and both distant rivals Brentford and Swansea slip up.

But Farke is steeling himself to go right to the wire, and making it his mission to keep his squad on the straight and narrow.

“I would take it if we bring it over the line in the last game day. Guarantee me that and I would sign now,” he said. “If you are top after 46 games you are the best. I remember when people were saying Brentford will be the champions after they went 19 or 20 games unbeaten, and they went top and they lost the next three.

"That was after people had said we were the champions, and then we drew two games and lost at Swansea. Swansea were then praised. Watford have been praised. There are always different periods in any season.

“Believe me, I enjoyed Huddersfield a lot inside. Maybe in comparison to what I showed on the outside. For two reasons. I wanted to show a bit of respect to the opponent.

"They are not in the best position and to suffer such a result is always difficult. In this moment you have to show some class and not dance on the tables.

"The second topic is if I was enjoying it how do my players stay focused and concentrated? You have to be a role model for them and even in the last seconds I wanted us to grind out the best result possible. I enjoyed what my lads delivered.”

Farke insists guiding Norwich back to the top flight at the first attempt following relegation would be a fantastic achievement.

“Everyone wants to be part of the best league in the world," he said. “To finish in the top two and bring this over the line, a season after relegation, is so difficult.

"We didn’t come down with a Premier League team, we were allowed to play one season at that level. Not like Watford or Bournemouth, who still have maybe 1,000 top flight appearances in their squads.

“We earned lots of money from selling players like Jamal (Lewis) and Ben (Godfrey). We didn’t spend an unbelievable amount to get back. We had to earn money with the impact of Covid, and no fans or full stadiums.

"To finish in the top two would be a great achievement and one we can all be proud of.”