Farke is on easy street with City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM March 6, 2021   
Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki are some of the senior voices leading from the front at Norwich City

Daniel Farke reckons he has the easiest job going with Norwich City romping away with the Championship. 

The Canaries host Luton Town at Carrow Road on Saturday 10 points clear after a sixth straight league win against nearest challengers Brentford. 

Farke earned plaudits after masterminding the latest Bees’ downfall in midweek, but it is the big voices in his dressing room setting the tone. 

“I can totally trust my characters and my personalities in our changing room. I have a fantastic group,” he said. “It is more like they put pressure on themselves to keep going, so it is quite an easy job. 

"Of course the head coach has to set the tone and make sure they know what it is all about but, if I am honest, with this group of players it is totally easy because they understand my messages and know what to do.

"Maybe with a younger player you have to speak a bit more than to (Tim) Krul, (Grant) Hanley, or (Teemu) Pukki. But this is a fantastic group to work with. 

“We know we are playing the best season in the club’s history and what these lads have done is outstanding but it is important not to feel too proud or to enjoy it too much. Just keep going.” 

Norwich’s enviable squad depth is also helping to set the standard. Todd Cantwell is expected to come back into contention against the Hatters after a calf problem. That means another selection poser with Onel Hernandez deputising in his absence. 

“It might even be beneficial that he got a little rest. It is good to have a player of his quality as an option,” said Farke. “We have many good options, many players who are fantastic on the training pitch.

"If you were to look at the way (Lukas) Rupp or (Jacob) Sorensen are training but the players in their positions are putting in unbelievably good performances.

"If I think about Xavi Quintilla, another training on a fantastic level, and he is delighted when the team wins but the performances of Dimitris (Giannoulis) are keeping him out of the team. To leave him out of the 18 is so cruel.  

“We had high hopes about Dimi’s quality but you never know how quickly a player adapts to English football. He has a fantastic personality and that helped him find his way in the group. 

"My whole group has different strengths. Todd has probably missed only six or seven days of team training so I don’t think he has lost too much in rhythm. 

"I know there was some criticism of Onel (Hernadez) when he first came back but it is not easy when you are out for such a long time.” 

