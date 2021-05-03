Farke on his City legacy

Video

Published: 6:15 AM May 3, 2021

Onel Hernandez was on the receiving end from Norwich City team mates in the post-match title celebrations - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insisted the pride he feels to represent ‘the yellow shirt’ means more to him than landing a second Championship title.

Farke became the only manager in the history of the football club to win two league titles with the Canaries, after his squad hammered Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road to seal their latest coronation.

“I am unbelievably proud to work in this important role and wear this yellow shirt,” he said. “I know there were many successful coaches before me and hopefully many more successful ones after me. It is all about the club, not individuals.

"But to have the best season for the club, not just to be promoted, because this club is used to that, but to win two titles in a row at this level does not happen that often.

"To do it in style with a special brand of football and with our values feels outstanding."

Norwich can extend their new club record to 99 league points with victory at Barnsley on the final day of the Championship season.

“We knew about this statistic before the (Reading) game,” said Farke. “First we wanted to win the title but we knew 94 points from two seasons ago was the best in the top two divisions for the club. It feels great to have written a chapter of history.

“If I am honest the main topic was promotion at the start of the season but when you achieve that you want to win the title to call yourself the best team in the league. The lads deserve to be in the history books.

“We didn’t start our best in this game. We could have done better without the ball and in our pressing in that first half. Hopefully we got it right at half-time tactically and in terms of some of the soft skills we spoke about.

"To be honest I have forgotten what I said because I have already had a few drinks since the final whistle. Whatever it was, it worked.

"The second half was outstanding. They have many talented players so to win 4-1 after a difficult start was amazing. The only thing that would have topped it is if we had our fans here to celebrate.”