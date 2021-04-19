'This is why I love this team' - Title win the perfect hangover cure for Farke

Video

Published: 7:00 AM April 19, 2021

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City to keep the party going by landing the Championship title against Watford.

The Canaries’ chief had joked he would rather his celebrating players were tucked up in bed than a late Saturday night, after promotion to the Premier League was confirmed despite a 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The Hornets, Brentford and Swansea all slipped up earlier on Saturday, which now raises the tantalising prospect of another big evening on Tuesday at Carrow Road. Norwich will be champions with a win.

“It is important to celebrate promotion but we will dig in to try and crown this achievement with a title,” said Farke. “If you don’t enjoy what you achieved then you will lose the motivation.

"I would have loved to send my lads to bed but they need to celebrate. Watford will be difficult. We were so focused on the Bournemouth game and we played for 70 minutes with 10 men."

Dmitris Giannoulis’ early red card triggered a Bournemouth comeback, but Farke insisted it did not take the gloss off achieving their target.

"I don’t want to talk too much about the referee. I want to talk about my players. This was another example of why I love this team," he said. "You think after promotion was sealed maybe they are not so concentrated or focused. But we started so sharp, so committed against a top side and in the first 20 minutes we were all over them.

"We scored a fantastic goal and my feeling was at 11 versus 11 it would have been a pretty long night for Bournemouth. With all due respect. The red card changed the whole momentum.

"The equaliser is deflected twice and the linesman is over-ruled. Maybe we have VAR already. I think it probably was the right decision but strange the assistant was over-ruled. Then (Arnaut) Danjuma gets a couple of lucky ricochets before scoring the goal of the season. Third goal, Danjuma is three yards offside before (Lloyd) Kelly scores. My lads tried everything but we have to show some class.

"Congratulations to Bournemouth, we accept the loss. They were able to use their chances but this game proved why we deserve to go up."