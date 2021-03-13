Title talk is banned for City

Video

Published: 6:15 AM March 13, 2021

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell will look to carry on where they left off against Luton Town in Norwich City's trip to Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke is banning title talk, with Norwich City storming away at the top of the Championship.

The Canaries have opened up a commanding lead in the race to return to the Premier League, but Farke is quick to shut down the prospect of emulating his 2019 championship winners.

“This is the crunch time period of the season. You have to be even more focused, more concentrated,” he said, with Norwich at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday in the first of three games in six days before the international break.

“We are fully focused on the next points. Not the title. We know we are edging closer and closer to 80 points to be safe in the play-offs.

"We are not far away and it is more than realistic to say we will achieve this target. Let’s make sure. We have three games in six days and the momentum in this league can change quickly.

“Let us win as many as we can and then after these three games, during the international break, we can speak about other targets, and speak about everything else. If we win all three games then maybe we can think about ordering the champagne. If we lose, then people will start talking about a crisis and our backs being against the wall or our feet to the fire.

"What matters is Sunday and our game. If we win points then it will be our weekend, because we are in the best position.”

Farke is confident his players can stay in the moment.

“Before Luton we spoke about how important it was to be greedy after a spotlight win over Brentford,” he said. “It is important to say, ‘Come on, keep going, be fully switched on from the first second’.

"The lads know this is a quite important phase. They can feel we are edging closer but I don’t have to speak too much about this topic. The competition on the training pitch helps a lot.

"It is not easy to even make the squad now, and that keeps everyone awake and sharp.

"It is not so much we look at what Brentford, Swansea, Reading or Watford do. It is more we know if we get to our targets, then we are in a good place.

“This league is so competitive. Even really big clubs struggle at the wrong end, like Sheffield Wednesday, but they are capable of picking up results.

"Quite often we speak about how crucial it is to win these difficult away games, like Wycombe or maybe Rotherham at home against the teams lower down, to finish in a top position. We have managed to do that well.”