Farke's warm Wilder tribute

Video

Published: 9:39 PM March 13, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke would be sad to see Chris Wilder leave Sheffield United - Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke enjoyed his skirmishes with Chris Wilder, and insists his achievements at Sheffield United will stand the test of time.

The abrasive Wilder's departure was finally confirmed by the Blades on Saturday night with a club statement outlining Wilder had left by mutual consent.

Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 13, 2021

Wilder departs with his hometown club looking like relegation certainties, after failing to build on a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

The Canaries appear poised to replace the Blades in the top flight next season, but Farke, speaking on Friday afternoon with speculation mounting Wilder was on the way out, feels the Yorkshire club owe him a huge debt.

“Everyone knows we had a tricky and competitive start to our relationship, but that is quite normal,” said Farke, with Wilder famously lambasting the Canaries’ coach driver after the visitors turned up late for their first meeting in 2017.

😡 "GET TO THE GAME ON TIME!"

😅 "It wasn't love at first sight."



There's been some great battles between Chris Wilder and Daniel Farke over the years. He now looks set to leave Sheffield United.



🔰 #ncfc #sufc pic.twitter.com/ylVOmZyiYR — The Pink Un (@pinkun) March 12, 2021

“He was in England for a long time, I was new and had to earn my respect and I tried to do that with the quality of my work.

"But our relationship is really good now. Regardless of the speculation or the situation what he has achieved is special. He has legendary status there now and he will never lose that.

"He wasn’t there with six good months or one good season. To bring them from the third tier to the Premier League and a fantastic first season. That should live forever.

“What he has done is unique and he can be pretty proud of what he has achieved. One of the best achievements in the UK game in recent years.

"Whatever happens, and it is not up to me to judge what is good for Sheffield United, but Chris has done a cracking job.”