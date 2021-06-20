Farke on his contract situation at City

Video

Published: 6:00 AM June 20, 2021

Daniel Farke is ready to pledge his future to Norwich City beyond his current contract - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is keen to sort his Norwich City future before the Premier League kick-off.

City sporting director Stuart Webber revealed after the German head coach sealed another Championship title win, and promotion, he was ready to commit his future to the Canaries.

Farke is entering the final 12 months of his existing deal but up for the challenge of trying to establish City in the top flight.

“Probably the point will come one day when I will do something different," he said. "But at the moment I am very satisfied and happy in Norwich. The co-operation is based on a lot of trust and appreciation.

“We are not naive. We know that it would be unusual to go into the season with an expiring contract. Our relationship and success is built on team work and trust.

“We just felt from the first moments the relationship between the club, the directors, the owners, the sporting director and the coach was the right one. We felt that when we got promoted the first time, we felt that still when we got relegated, we feel it now.

“You just have to be convinced what is right for your club. It will still be a big task for us to stay at Premier League level as the only self-funding club.”

Farke spurned offers to leave Carrow Road in the past, and speaking to the Suddeutsche Zeitung after plotting the latest title win, he admitted plenty had urged him to jump ship following relegation.

“99pc of the people in this business advised me, 'Stay in the Premier League.' But I was convinced that the club's path was spot on and that I shouldn't think too selfishly about my career,” he said. “In spite of all the modesty, I was more confident of being promoted than a new coach coming to this club.

“If I had allowed myself and the players to be just one per cent less focused, we wouldn't have had a chance.

“You always have to be switched on and show leadership. If I am honest I could not wait to have a summer break. The last two years felt like no break whatsover. To play in the toughest league in the world, to play all those games in an even shorter period of time than usual, the pressure to win every three days. It is not easy.

"Let me tell you. I have always said what a privilege this is to be in this position for this club. But you have to say though it cost a lot of energy (last season).”