City boss on Quintilla future amid Giannoulis pursuit

Published: 3:49 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM January 15, 2021

Xavi Quintilla is not surplus to requirements at Norwich City with the Canaries tipped to swoop for Dimitris Giannoulis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Xavi Quintilla is a key part of Norwich City’s promotion push despite the Canaries closing in on Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis.

Daniel Farke refused to be drawn on reports City have lined up an initial loan move for the POAK Salonika left back, that could rise to a €7m permanent deal if they seal Premier League promotion.

The 25-year-old, however, is due in England in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical.

But that does not spell the end for Quintilla, who is on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The Spaniard only returned last week from a hip issue for the FA Cup tie against Coventry City, but is now self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Xavi is strongly in my thoughts still. We are pretty glad to have him back after his long-term injury,” said Farke. “He had two and a half weeks of training, a proper cup game when he was solid and reliable and had many chances to be involved at Cardiff this weekend. He is a really good player.

"The only problem was when he was out for that length of time we didn’t have one natural left full back. We had two right backs in Max (Aarons) and Bali (Mumba) and some players like Lukas (Rupp) who could play there.

"But on the left we had to use Jacob (Sorensen), and he has done a top class job, but the responsible thing to do is make sure we are prepared for each and every case.

"It is necessary to stay awake and right now I cannot confirm we definitely sign a left back, but we are trying to do that.”

Farke mapped out City’s transfer aims at the end of the summer window.

“We have been open, honest and transparent about our situation. We want if possible to sign a keeper, a left back and perhaps a centre back,” he said. “January is not an easy market. If we find a good option that fits then great. If not, we go with our squad. But I can’t confirm anything at this stage.

"Jacob is a solid option but we judge him as a central midfield player, although we went to the top of the table and defended that spot with him at left back for many weeks. I think we should try to sign a natural left back.

"This is one of the positions where we are a bit weak in the squad. The same with the keeper. Maybe the centre back situation has eased up a bit. For those three positions if we can add another option then it makes sense.”