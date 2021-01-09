Farke backs EFL-wide mandatory Covid testing

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021

Barnsley Manager Valerien Ismael and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/01/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke feels the roll out of mandatory coronavirus testing across the Football League is overdue.

City confirmed on Friday Tim Krul and Adam Idah, along with a member of staff, had returned positive results and are now in self-isolation.

The EFL in tandem with the PFA have acted to bring in twice-weekly testing after a growing number of postponements over the festive period.

“Good decision. A necessary decision. We must show our responsibility for the players, staff and our role in society. I want more stricter rules,” he said. “Of course it is a bit more uncomfortable for the players to have to do these swab tests on a regular basis but we are used to it now.

"We are living in strange times during this pandemic. We were very lucky due to good, strict, disciplined work from the club that we were just one of a few who didn’t have to deal with a positive test. We had this false positive for Marco Stiepermann in the first lockdown.

"But football is just a small part of society and with numbers increasing in society you have to expect this in football.

"I am pretty sure as long as this pandemic continues with such high numbers we might expect one or two of our staff to test positive. If you can get it when you buy a loaf of bread in the shop it is never guaranteed. But Colney is one of the safest places in the country in terms of our processes and the hygiene.”