Buendia to Arsenal. Forget it, says City boss Farke

Published: 2:36 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM January 19, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke insists Emi Buendia is not going to Arsenal or any other club in the January transfer window.

Farke had his say on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Canaries' Championship game against Bristol City, on the endless reports this month the Argentine ace is a prime target for the Gunners.

"Nothing will happen this month," he said. "In this business you can never confirm something with a 100% guarantee but I would label it 99%. Let's be honest, it makes no sense for any of my players, not just Emi, to leave at this moment. It also makes no sense for us as a club to sell anyone at this stage.

"For the best players in the world, or the players with the best potential, it is always the summer these transfers happen. Not in January. In this month sometimes clubs in trouble need to spend money to make something happen or there is an emergency due to an injury.

"If you want to label Emi, Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell as some of our best talents, then you can. I would prefer to label them some of the best players with potential. But the market for these lads is the summer.

"They have the potential to play for the biggest clubs one day. If you speak about Arsenal, one of the best clubs in this country and also in Europe. They have the potential to play for this club one day, but it makes no sense in January.

"We are in a fantastic situation. In less than four months there is a good chance they are a key part in a club back at the top level and in the spotlight. At a club in the Premier League where the coach trusts you and the fans love you. It is a fantastic position to be in.

"If then a club bigger than us, the best in this country or Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich come and they say he should be our long term solution, then, let's be honest, there is always a deal possible. Maybe even likely.

"We might have to say then that player has outgrown the club. But not in January. It makes no sense for us as a club."