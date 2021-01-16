Farke on moves to curb goal celebrations

Video

Published: 12:00 PM January 16, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic is mobbed by team mates after scoring in the title clinching win at Aston Villa in 2019 before the pandemic. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Moves to limit goal celebrations in the midst of the pandemic do nothing to address other issues around social distancing on and off the football pitch for Daniel Farke.

Government officials have this week reportedly urged players to curb celebrations to limit social contact. That prompted a direct appeal on Friday from the Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, to players to heed the advice.

“It is not easy to police. We need to be disciplined but football is a game of emotions, not played by robots,” said Farke, ahead of Saturday's Championship trip to Cardiff City. “I don’t want to see players and staff celebrating all together but if there is a high five between two players is that much difference to defending a set piece, or standing together in a defensive wall?

"There are no guarantees with the squad and staff travelling together, or being in the dressing room together.

"The reality is we cannot isolate in that manner. I don’t see celebrating goals is the most important or difficult topic.

"But in these emotional moments we have to stay disciplined. I don’t expect to see mass goal celebrations now.”

On the topic of set pieces, the Canaries managed to nullify Cardiff's chief threat in the 2-0 Carrow Road league win prior to Christmas,. The Bluebirds lead the way in the league this season, in stark contrast to City’s lack of output from corners and free kicks.

Only Bristol City have scored fewer, excluding penalties, with Cardiff notching 10 more goals than the leaders – a statistic Farke would like to change.

“I think we can improve the delivery and the first touch. We have had many first touches and good situations with the first header but we have to be more brutal and clinical,” he said. “Grant Hanley is one player with the most first touches in the whole league but we would prefer if could get one or two headers in.

"We speak a lot and work a lot on this in training. But (Ben) Gibson, (Christoph) Zimmermann, (Kenny) McLean they are capable to do this. But I am very pleased how we have defended set pieces.

"Compliments to the lads and my coaching staff.”



