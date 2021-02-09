Farke's three card trick to get Canaries firing

Video

Published: 6:15 AM February 9, 2021

Teemu Pukki needs back up to help Norwich City get on the scoring trail for Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Don't feel sorry for yourselves. Don't complain. Be greedy. Daniel Farke has a three-point plan to end Norwich City’s lean spell in front of goal.

The Canaries’ Championship promotion push stalled last week, with no wins and no goals in three games.

City will be knocked off top spot if Brentford get a point at Reading on Wednesday, but the focus this week is on sharpening the claws for Stoke City’s visit to Carrow Road.

“It is more about the soft skills now, to be ruthless in the box, to be proactive, to be convinced and fully committed in those finishing situations,” said Farke. “It is up to my offensive players, yes, but really it is up to the whole team.

"You will always have periods when you find it a bit more difficult. In these periods it is, ‘C’mon, don’t feel sorry for yourselves, don’t complain, be greedy as a whole group’.

"It is totally allowed for my defensive players to score from set pieces. Like Grant Hanley the other day at Cardiff.

"Also when my wide players are there and there is a cross on the other side they are invited to attack the box. It is the soft skill, that skill to bring your body to the box, instead of waiting for the ball perhaps to come to you.

"I want us to force it a bit more and it is a topic we have spoken about. But if am I honest, I am happy with 95pc of our game.”

Emi Buendia’s return from suspension for the Potters’ weekend clash is a huge boost.

“Emi Buendia on this level is a key player. It makes a difference. No doubt about it,” said Farke. “At present we have asked the same players to deliver every three days or so. Mario (Vrancic), Todd (Cantwell) and Teemu (Pukki) have proven they can deliver at this level, but it has been a difficult time.

"Now we can rest, recover and those players who have just come back from injury get another week in the tank. If you include Emi also the offensive situation will be easier.

“With more players available we can mix it up a bit. Adam Idah is a different player to Teemu. Jordan Hugill is a different player but when both of those are out, or only coming back, then it is down to Teemu. Now we have Adam available.

"We have Kieran Dowell, with his skill, and Onel (Hernandez) with his ability in one versus one duels that helps us to be more threatening offensively. I thought it was a step forward from Onel when he came on at Swansea.”