Farke on what sets this City vintage apart

Video

Published: 1:45 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM February 27, 2021

Daniel Farke is loving the steely edge to Norwich City’s latest Championship promotion push.

The Canaries’ previous title triumph under the head coach was based on attacking verve, but a seven-point lead this time around is built on defensive resolve.

Norwich have kept 12 clean sheets in the league, and had to dig deep to keep Birmingham at bay before a midweek 3-1 victory.

“You can’t be perfect from the first minute to the last in 46 league games. But at the right time you have to show steel and fighting spirit and character,” said Farke. “We always want to win games. It is never a case we simply try to avoid losses because this is our style.

"We have got lots of praise for our possession-based football, for sticking to our principles. We also tried this when we were in the Premier League. I am a deep believer you need a good balance.

“In my first season we had a record of back-to-back clean sheets for the club and I always value the defensive structure. What pleases me is the steel and the tactical discipline and the concentration in our defensive work. It is not just due to the centre backs or the keeper but the whole team.

"I have to praise this mentality and this side of my team as well.

“If you can criticise us then perhaps sometimes we are not effective enough in using our chances, but we are winning many games at the moment.”

Farke’s knows his squad must be up for the battle once again on Sunday against a Wycombe also fighting to stay in the Championship like the Blues.

“It is hard to deliver every three days or so in this relentless league,” he said, with Fulham the only side since Farke arrived in England to bounce back at the first attempt following Premier League relegation. “It is difficult to create chances against a well structured side like Birmingham.

"But our last goal was an expression of how important the whole team is. They brought tall players on with (Marc) Roberts and (Lukas) Jutkiewicz and we had a set-piece to defend.

"We brought off our smaller players in (Emi) Buendia and Onel (Hernandez), who was excellent for us by the way, but it was important to have our best headers of the ball on the pitch. So we brought (Jacob) Sorensen and (Jordan) Hugill on. Jordan defends that second phase, Lukas Rupp, another substitute, makes an 80-yard drive and selflessly plays it to Olly Skipp.

"This is what we have to show. Team character, team spirit. Our fitness levels are outstanding.”