Farke's dilemma with City prodigies

Published: 12:00 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM April 13, 2021

Daniel Farke insists blind faith in youth could 'kill' the career of his Norwich City prodigies.

Farke has forged a reputation for backing fresh talent, as the Canaries close in on a second promotion back to the Premier League.

The likes of James Maddison and Ben Godfrey went onto mega-million pound moves, while blooding Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons has also reaped rewards.

Andrew Omobamidele is the latest gem off the production line, but Farke revealed he always wrestles with a major dilemma.

“I won’t simply play a young player so I get some praise. I have to make sure they are prepared. Otherwise I could kill their career,” he said. “Actions speak louder than words.

"Every club will speak about the youth is our future and they are important. But it is not about words and messages, it is how you act. If I feel they are prepared to help us win games then you give them some trust.

“It really isn’t about age. If they are 18 or 19 or 35 can they help us? You have to create this environment and not worry about man management, or I must play an experienced player for how it looks in the dressing room. Or even select a younger player, to be praised. I have to be convinced.”

Farke has hailed the skill of City’s academy staff who do the vital groundwork.

“It is important to do a great job in the academy to prepare them for when they join us on the training pitch day in, day out,” he said. “You have to give them time to adapt to what we need on first team level and what is necessary.

"You have to find the right moment. I can only praise the attitude of our young players, the desire and the confidence. You need that on this level.

“Andrew and Bali (Mumba) are perhaps the two latest ones and they are not getting any gifts from me. They deserve to be in the spotlight a bit more. I bring them to the door. Then they have to step through. Not each and every player is made to shine.”

Teenage defender Omobamidele is earning rave reviews after replacing injured duo Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Gibson, although Farke is keen to keep the 18-year-old grounded.

“He is a young lad making his first steps on a really good level. I am really pleased with his performance,” he said. “There was a little situation (at the end of the Huddersfield game) with his positioning on a throw which was not great.

"I want players to learn every game, whether we are 6-0 up or not, because the next time you could be punished. I want this mentality in his head. I am here to make my players better.”