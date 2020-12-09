Martin responds to Farke's criticism

Video

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

Josh Martin is proving a fast learner at Norwich City under Daniel Farke.

The teenage attacking midfielder scored his first senior goal for the club in the 2-1 Championship win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Martin looks poised for more action on Wednesday night against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road with Przemyslaw Placheta ruled out for a fortnight with a hamstring strain.

Farke admits Martin is far from the finished article, but the former Arsenal youngster is making huge strides.

“I think he started well when he came into the side, got a lot of praise, but I had to criticise him a little bit after the Luton game,” said Farke. "He is always great with his passing skills and technique but he needs to add more running power in behind and attack the defence.

"If you compare with the best players in the world they show their quality when they get in behind - it is not just about give and goes between the lines.

"Sometimes you have to invest more to run in behind when that is not the easiest option. He responded in a perfect way because out of this type of movement Mario (Vrancic) could find him with a genius pass and he showed his quality with the finish.

"But he still has to learn. In the 94th minute we took a short corner and he tries to dribble inside. He is outstanding with his technique but instead of keeping the ball in the corner flag we had the Cristiano Ronaldo step overs and they counter.”

Farke feels the new wave are coming up fast behind the likes of Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell. Tyrese Omotoye and Andrew Omabamidele have been part of the first team set up in recent weeks, with Omotoye making his home debut with a late cameo against the Owls.

Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday and Tyrese Omotoye of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It is always a good sign when you bring young players in and they are able to deliver,” said Farke. “Towards the end of the game Tyrese made the right decision to get the ball and head to the corner flag, and I praised when we analysed the game in our meeting.

"I told him before he went on not to be too greedy, not to get himself offside, not to be over-motivated or shooting from poor angles. It is still a long road to go.

"But they bring motivation, energy and in a positive way naivety. We will give them the stage.”