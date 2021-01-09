City ready to step up keeper chase

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021

Daniel Barden will be in goal for Norwich City's FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rookie keeper Daniel Barden is the man for Norwich City’s FA Cup bow – but the Canaries have stepped up their transfer search for another stopper.

Barden makes only his second senior start on Saturday against Coventry City with Tim Krul in self-isolation, after testing positive for coronavirus, and Michael McGovern recovering from hamstring surgery.

Daniel Farke confirmed a new keeper was a top priority when McGovern was ruled out for months.

City have been strongly linked with free agent Orjan Nyland since, but Farke insists they will only bring in the right option.

“We don’t have to rush with this being a cup game but we will try to do something in the next days,” he said. “If we bring one in it has to be a step up. Someone who has already delivered on this level.

"To be there with a good decision is more important than a quick decision.

"We are in the market and aware if there is a possibility, but we only do this if it makes sense. Not simply for the numbers, but Covid also proves now it makes sense to stay awake.

“Yes, Daniel is turning into our cup keeper. I hope he has a better outcome than Luton although he did well that day. I have his back and he will start. He has my trust and I am sure he produces a good performance. He has trained well.

"Micky had a successful surgery on the tendon. The consultant feels 12 to 14 weeks out but everything went well.”

A keeper and potentially a left back are key planks of City’s transfer strategy this month. But a new centre back has dropped down the pecking order, with the fitness of their senior options and the development of Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele.

“In the summer it was a concern because Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann had not played much football in the past two seasons or so,” said Farke. “They seem to be a good place, we have three available and Andrew has developed a lot in those three months.

"I think in terms of centre backs that topic has eased up and more topics are important. I would never be scared to play Andrew.

"There was one league game when we had him ready to come on to protect a lead but there was no chance because the ball didn’t go out of play. So that tells you.

"But his problem is we are winning games and we have three senior centre backs all fit and in a good shape.

"He has lots of competition. He is totally on the right path and growing every day in training.”