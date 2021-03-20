Rupp injury fears allayed

Video

Published: 6:15 AM March 20, 2021

Lukas Rupp is expected to return for Norwich City’s title run-in after seeing a specialist on a hamstring problem.

The Canaries’ midfielder misses Saturday’s Championship game against Blackburn after a starring role in the midweek 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Rupp travelled to London to see a specialist but his head coach, Daniel Farke, has allayed any fears of an underlying issue after he also sat out games around the festive spell with hamstring problems.

“It is not the same hamstring or the same problem. I think it was simply due to the workload,” said the City boss. “He invested so much in the Nottingham game. The workload was intense, I think he covered more distance than any other player on the pitch. He produced a really good performance with two assists and it is not good news he misses this game but we are hopeful it is just a little muscle strain.

"We are carefully optimistic he is already back for the next game after the international break.

“I just think this two day turnaround was too tight for him. Lukas was impressive against Luton, at Sheffield we all struggled as a team, but he was really good at Nottingham. It is a blow for him and for us. We hope it is not too bad but we have to wait for the full assessment.”

Adam Idah is also expected to be back in a few weeks after undergoing hernia surgery, but Sam Byram’s season is over.

The versatile defender has not kicked a ball since injuring his hamstring a year ago in a top flight defeat to Liverpool. Byram then developed complications that required a further operation, but Farke indicated yesterday he still faces a long road back.

“It is hard to predict,” he said. “It is not easy from the mental point of view for him at present. He is seeing some specialists and is able to do some low intensity runs. We have to be careful to give him a chance to get back on the pitch. He is a great guy and we will give him all the freedom to do this without too much pressure from the club.

"When you are out this long it is not easy to come back. Let's be honest. He won't return to the squad this season but the most important thing is he makes progress and perhaps there is a chance to have him back next season.

“You have to treat him as normally as you can. I try to and put a smile on his face, to make some jokes. There are more dangerous fates in life and he is still living a privileged life to be in this business.

"We hope he returns to our group, and he is an integral part of it."