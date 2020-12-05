City chief backs club stance over Hatters fallout

Video

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and referee Darren England had a difference of opinion over some big calls in the 3-1 defeat at Luton Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City were right to flag up concerns around the behaviour of the officials at Luton Town.

City contacted the Football League following the 3-1 defeat citing a lack of respect shown towards the Canaries coaching staff and players. This came after Farke himself had already made his feelings clear on the night regarding some of referee Darren England's key decisions.

Footage on social media has since emerged of Luton’s Luke Berry appearing to hug England after he had awarded the hosts a controversial match-sealing penalty.

Norwich have reportedly complained to the EFL about #Luton midfielder Luke Berry after he made contact with referee Darren England when celebrating the official awarding Town a penalty during last night's 3-1 win for the #Hatters at KR

▶️ https://t.co/6nNO6a3rb2 #COYH #LTFC #NCFC pic.twitter.com/5EMoQS1kNE — HattersNews.co.uk (@HattersNews) December 3, 2020

“I am far away from wanting to read something more into this,” said Farke. “But if some of our key people in the club see this scene where the opponents are hugging the referee and celebrating it is fair they ask some questions in the interests of our club.

“I have a lot of respect for the referees. I think I have a good relationship with them. That includes Darren. I was not happy with some of the decisions.

"I made this point. I spoke to him quite calmly on the night and he had a different view on the key scenes. I think he is a good referee and I would have no problem if he was in charge this weekend.”