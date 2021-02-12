Farke hopes Aarons stays at City

Video

Published: 3:39 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM February 12, 2021

Daniel Farke had no fears Max Aarons wanted to jump ship from Norwich City in the transfer window.

The Canaries’ impressive right back was a target for an overseas club last month, according to sporting director Stuart Webber.

Aarons had previously been the subject of firm interest from European giants Barcelona but Farke insists he is in the best place right now.

“Max Aarons is a key player, a fantastic player for us. For me, the best right back in the league. We need him. He is a fantastic character,” said Farke. “His football future will be bright but for the best players in the world, or those with the best potential, January is not the right market.

"It is rushed instead of choosing the many options that might be out there and finding the best option that really suits him.

"I am pretty, pretty hopeful there might be an option this summer here at Norwich, if we are a Premier League option and can be for the next few seasons. I am quite confident that Max might be happy to go the next step with us.

“But as I have mentioned in the past if one of the best clubs in the world wants to sign him then of course there will be some talks. But definitely not in January. If you move at this age you have to be sure it is spot on, don’t rush it. Just because there is an opportunity, or a club who want to pay some money. It has to work for all parties. We are in the driving seat.

"Max is under contract so we will decide what happens. I was always sure and confident that Max would be on the same page and he would judge it in exactly the same way. He said, ‘No, I know about my potential and I know January is not the right time for me’.”

Aarons, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell all stayed for the final push in a Championship promotion tussle gathering pace with Brentford and Swansea turning up the heat as City attempt another title bid at this level.

Norwich go into Saturday's home game against Stoke in second after the Bees knocked them off top spot in midweek.

“I consistently repeated we needed our key players to stay in January. I said not one key player would move in January,” said Farke. “You cannot plan to win a title, not for Brentford, Swansea, Watford or us. What you can do is work to be in the top six and we are 15 points or so clear of seventh.

"You can plan and speak about that objective, but not the title because there are too many good teams and you need some luck with injuries.

"I don’t feel relief to be off the top. We had spent several game days there this season and two seasons ago. We are not scared of it. I hope to be back top in a few game days.

“We like to lead from the front. We like to be in the best position so I don’t see it as additional pressure. But this is the toughest league in the world. I watched Barnsley against Chelsea in the FA Cup and to be fair to Barnsley they could have won against a top class side with fantastic players.

"On this level to win games is so difficult.”