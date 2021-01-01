'If Tim tells me he is ready to go, he will start' - Farke roll call on City stars

Published: 3:52 PM January 1, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul's potential return from a thigh injury could not be better timed with Michael McGovern now out for a minimum of three months with a hamstring injury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul is on track to return for Norwich City's Championship home game against Barnsley, after back up Michael McGovern was ruled out for a minimum of three months.

McGovern had deputised for the Canaries' number one since late November, but a hamstring tendon injury in the midweek 1-1 draw against QPR looks set to sideline him for '12 to 16 weeks'.

Krul will return from his own lay off this weekend if he comes through a final training session on Friday afternoon.

Here is the full transcript from head coach Daniel Farke's pre-Tykes' press call on the latest fitness status of his squad.

Michael McGovern (hamstring)

A major injury with Michael McGovern. A hamstring tendon. We have not decided if he needs surgery or not at this stage. He will be out for probably 12 to 16 weeks. Probably not able to return before April. If he doesn’t miss the whole of the season from here then a major part. A big blow for us. I am sure he will come back as quick as possible. He is a fighter.

Tim Krul (thigh)

I expected him to be back for maybe the FA Cup game or the one before so he can be a bit in his rhythm and back to full strength. That could be the case. Some good progress in the last days. We still have 24 hours and I can’t confirm it right now. But in the last days he was out on the training pitch and working with our goalkeeper coach.

We have a training session later today and there is a solid, reliable chance he is on the pitch. We won’t take any risks. That is what I can promise.

If Tim tells me he is ready to go, he will start. If not, we go the other route. Daniel Barden will start and he will be absolutely fine. He has proved this at Luton and QPR.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring)

He won’t be part of the matchday squad (this weekend). We will give him more time. He has too many setbacks in his rehab. He will be involved in the build up to the FA Cup game and has a good chance he will be involved in that. But for now some individual work to strengthen those muscles.

Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring)

A topic for the Barnsley squad. He was back for the first time in team training on Wednesday. Not a topic for the starting line up but the matchday squad. He hasn’t had any reaction to the training load but he has been out for three and a half weeks.

Marco Stiepermann (ear infection)

We are going to be a bit careful in our prediction because it is a complicated situation. But he has been integrated into parts of team training this week. Some more individual training days ahead but we hope he can be part of the build up for the FA Cup game.

Bali Mumba (knee) and Onel Hernandez (adductor)

Both on the training pitch, doing some ball work so there is a chance perhaps by the end of next week they are involved in all or parts of team training.

Adam Idah (knee)

Perhaps two weeks longer away than Bali and Onel but he is on a good way.

Sam Byram (hamstring)

Let’s not put any pressure on his shoulders. He will get the time he needs but he is struggling to run at present. So that will take some time yet.