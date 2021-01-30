Harsh and unfair. Buendia backed by Farke after Boro red card earns two-game ban

Video

Published: 3:40 PM January 30, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM January 30, 2021

Emi Buendia will miss Norwich City's next two Championship games after his second red card of the season in a 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insisted Emi Buendia's second red card of the season was 'very, very harsh' in the 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough, which will rule him out of upcoming trips to Millwall and Swansea.

Buendia was dismissed for a sliding challenge on George Saville that sparked furious protests from Boro players and coaches and prompted referee Stroud to brandish a second yellow card.

The Argentine earned a first half caution for wiping out Jonny Howson but the 10-men ground out a point after Buendia was dismissed in the 68th minute at Carrow Road.

Farke confirmed afterwards there is further punishment in the form of a two-game ban that also includes the promotion shoot out at Swansea next Friday.

"If I am honest it feels harsh and unfair," said Farke. "Emi is a player who has so many hits on him, so many tackles on his Achilles and he has to handle a lot of pain. But he gets sent off for that second yellow feels very, very harsh. When I compare it with an elbow in the air that might have broken Max Aarons’ nose.

"Then Emi is not only not allowed to finish this game but misses the next two games. It feels harsh on him.

"We don’t have to speak about the first yellow. We accept that. But for the second you have two players sliding to win the ball. Emi touches the player about 0.1 second too late and tries to pull his leg out of the duel. The other lad is an experienced player who makes a bit more out of the situation than there was.

"It was not a tactical foul. It was not a bad intention, there was no danger of a big injury. A harsh sending off for Emi but also for him, of course, he has to be a bit smarter on a yellow not to give the referee a decision to make.

"He doesn’t need to take the risk but he is still young, he is still developing in his personality. It didn’t make our live easier. I think we win this game 11 versus 11. Now he misses games but he will learn.

"To miss Emi Buendia is always a big blow because he is so important for us."