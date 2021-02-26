Skipp was Farke's top draft pick

Video

Published: 5:17 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 6:45 PM February 26, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was very keen to bring Olly Skipp in on loan from Tottenham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Olly Skipp has shown why he was Daniel Farke’s prime target for Norwich City.

The Tottenham loanee has been a revelation during a season-long loan stint that could end in Championship promotion for the 20-year-old.

Farke insists it is too early to talk about trying to bring Skipp back, if Norwich return to the Premier League, but the England Under-21 international is guaranteed a glowing reference.

“He was one of my biggest wishes to bring in last summer, so compliments to Stuart Webber for making it happen,” said Farke. “I can only praise Olly and Tottenham. This was perfect business. The best piece of business is always a permanent move, when you are fully convinced and you commit the club’s future to a player, and they do likewise.

"A loan is tricky. But if you have a chance to bring in someone who can be a major boost to the squad then perhaps a loan is the only way that happens. We would never be able to sign a highly rated player like Oliver Skipp. Not on a permanent deal.

"It would be an unbelievable amount of money for our club.

“When you bring young players from the best clubs in the world there is always a risk. We saw the potential, we looked into his character a lot and we knew he would be fully convinced to give everything, not thinking I don’t need to work to prove I am the best in my position.

"Oliver is a perfect lad. So humble. He is a brilliant loan signing."

Skipp will be key again for Norwich City on Sunday against Wycombe after a landmark first senior goal in the midweek 3-1 league win at Birmingham.

“A fantastic lad. He reminds me a little of Max Aarons in his first season, who also delivered with unbelievable consistency, with no mistakes, never injured, never ill,” said Farke. “I actually said before Birmingham there was one or two areas he can still improve, like in terms of the attacking side, and then in the very next game he scores at Birmingham.

"That is a good sign he listens to what I demand. I think he was too surprised to celebrate.

"The lads make some jokes in training when he tries to shoot and when he scores they celebrate like they have won the World Cup. Although I don’t remember him scoring in training too often.”