'It was close to perfect' - Farke on Premier League admirers

Video

Published: 5:00 PM March 19, 2021

Daniel Farke’s phone is red hot with Premier League admirers savouring Norwich City’s Championship march.

Manchester City’s world class coach, Pep Guardiola, revealed recently he is a big fan of Farke and the Canaries.

Farke’s former mentor at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, has also taken over at Chelsea while ex-top flight boss, Ian Holloway, this week labelled City the best Championship side he had ever seen.

“Sometimes you can interpret compliments from opponents as mind games,” said Farke, ahead of Blackburn’s visit to Carrow Road. “But someone with his reputation who has nothing to gain personally is really good. Particularly with the experience of knowing what this league is all about and what it takes.

"As a club we accept these compliments that we have done many things right.

“On the bigger picture it is great to get this public praise from experts. I have had many, many personal messages from people in this business, not only from the second tier in this country but from the first tier praising us. It is good to get that from people with lots of knowledge in the game.

“If I am honest I can’t disagree with him. Our first half (at Nottingham Forest) was as good as anything we have played over the last years. It was a joy to watch. But we try to stay relentless in our work. It doesn’t mean anything for the Blackburn game.”

Norwich swept aside Chris Hughton’s team at the City Ground with two goals inside the opening 14 minutes.

“I am always quite careful not to praise the lads too much and even in this first half there was topics we could improve. We pointed a few out in our analysis,” said Farke. “But I don’t want to lie, it was close to perfect. No other team has scored more than one against Nottingham recently and we nearly blew them away. We were unplayable.

"Chris Hughton said to me they couldn’t find the answer how to press us. Our structure was top class, our pressing, our counter pressing. We created chances from our own play and from counters, down the wings, using set pieces, in the centre. Top class goals but so many good situations.

"We could have scored three or four and only allowed them one chance. Kenny McLean could have put the icing on the cake to a fantastic team move, or Todd Cantwell’s world class first touch to Teemu (Pukki). But there are no guarantees we reach this level over the final nine games. It is about hard work.”