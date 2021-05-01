Canaries step up transfer planning

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 1, 2021

Norwich City have stepped up their summer transfer planning but the future of Alex Tettey is still on the agenda - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted Norwich City’s early Championship promotion is good news in their transfer quest.

The Canaries will land the title if they beat Reading at Carrow Road on Saturday, but it is already full steam ahead for the Premier League return.

City have been linked with a host of targets since promotion was sealed, with Celtic’s centre back Kristoffer Ajer on the watchlist.

Farke admits getting the job done early means the groundwork is now in place to attract fresh talent.

“If we were still needing points for promotion and totally under pressure then the full focus is on this squad. Now it is a bit more relaxed in the background,” he said.

“It has definitely helped. Not perhaps the previous week, when we had three games in six or seven days, but this week we have used the time to go into more detailed talks and concrete planning.

"One of those results was extending Michael (McGovern’s) contract but also in terms of what we do with the rest of the squad and potential new signings. You don’t simply press a button and all the decisions are made.”

Experienced keeper McGovern has agreed a new two year deal, but that does not spell the end for short term signing Orjan Nyland. The Norwegian joined as a free agent in the January window and has been Tim Krul’s back up over the run in.

“This situation has nothing to do with Orjan Nyland because it was always our aim to extend the contract with Mickey,” said Farke. “It's important that we have also quality for that position next season.

"We have two young goalkeepers, with Daniel Barden and Archie Mair, but we want three mature keepers with Tim, Michael and let’s see how it develops with Orjan.

"His short-term contract runs out in the summer. We will definitely look to bring another goalkeeper in - if it's him or a different goalkeeper. We need another option. That is one of the topics for this summer.”

Farke confirmed on Friday the futures of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic are next on the agenda.

“There's no pressure to do it tomorrow. With all the contracts that run out, and also the loan contracts, then it will be days not weeks,” he said. “Perhaps with the exception of a player like Oliver Skipp and his situation.

"I am pretty sure that lasts a while.

"But you can see the decisions we have already made with Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis for next season and now we have to make decisions with Alex and Mario.

"We must speak in a trustworthy way, find a solution and once it is confirmed we can speak publicly about this. It won’t be five or six weeks. There were some talks over the last days but the first decision we had to make was Michael’s contract.

"Once the dust has settled after promotion we have to make sure that we are on the one page, in terms of talks and communication.”