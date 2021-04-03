Video
‘How long over was it?’ - Farke on his chat with the officials after late Preston dagger
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke insisted it was too easy to blame the referee despite seeking an explanation why Preston were allowed extra time in stoppage time to deny Norwich City a Championship win.
Farke made a beeline for referee Dean Whitestone and his officials in the centre circle after Brad Potts levelled in the 95th minute.
The fourth official had indicated a minimum of four additional minutes at Deepdale, and it was City’s failure to see out the time that irked the Canaries’ head coach.
“Yes, I asked him at the end about the added time and why he didn’t finish the game, when Tim Krul clears the ball after the four minutes were over,” said Farke. “He said, ‘how long over was it?’ I would expect the referee to know it as he has a watch. He said it was the last situation so I am sure he felt a bit sorry.
"I can’t blame him for playing 20 more seconds. We have to deal with it. We can’t blame the referee.”
Teemu Pukki had numerous chances to put the game out of reach following Emi Buendia’s opener. Pukki hit the woodwork in the second period but City’s slender lead was cancelled out when Potts’ shot went through Andrew Omobamidele’s legs to deceive Krul.
“Teemu was probably the second most disappointed lad in my dressing room,” said Farke. “He was sharp, his movement was good but just the details and execution were not perfect.
"We needed to use these chances to score the second goal, which finishes the game completely. We had many opportunities.”
