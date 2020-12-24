'Arrogant' tag wide of the mark for City chief

Video

Published: 6:00 AM December 24, 2020

Daniel Farke is not about to get carried away by the Canaries' blistering recent Championship form. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists there is no chance of ‘arrogance or cockiness’ seeping into table-topping Norwich City’s Championship crusade.

The Canaries have surged five points clear of the rest, ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Watford, but Farke knows that makes them an even bigger scalp.

“We are confident, we know our strengths but we are not arrogant or cocky,” he said. “Complacency is not a topic at all. We know this league, we know we have not had one easy game this season.

"We are in the top position but not one easy win along the way. We know this and we have sensed this as a coaching staff and players.

"Maybe those outside who look at the table think we are in a comfortable position or have won the league two years ago and we are in position to do so again.

"But if you have the knowledge you know each moment in this league can change the momentum. Anyone connected with Norwich knows that.

“You never know if we can get better. The spirit might go down when there is too much competition to get in the side, when all the players are fit again.

"There is no guarantee for no new injuries. You also don’t know what happens in these pandemic times with Covid. One game was called off in our league (last weekend) so you don’t know if you can stay in your rhythm.”

What Farke does know is City’s Championship points haul at this stage of the season is unrivalled.

“If I have to assess it this is the best start to a season for the club after 20 games at this level. That can’t be better,” he said. “The lads are doing fantastic.

"We know this statistic but we also want to be there with a top class season after 46 games. We’re not at half time yet. So far, so good. We have many points but we need more wins, more points to make our life easier.

"We are coming closer to achieving our target but let’s not stop. Even after the Cardiff win we can speak about topics where we can improve.

"We should have returned to the dressing room with five or six goals. There is much work to do. This league is about consistency.

"We know we have many points. Let us concentrate on what we can influence. That is the next game, and the game after that and so on.”