'I will never work in a better dressing room' - Farke savours leading City to a second title

Published: 6:13 PM May 1, 2021

Daniel Farke revealed how much a second Championship title had taken out of him after Norwich City hammered Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road to seal the Canaries’ coronation.

Farke is the first ever manager in Norwich’s history to win two titles at this level, but against the backdrop of relegation and the on going impact of the pandemic.

“The most demanding and challenging season of my life. The hardest work I have ever done,” he said. “So much energy needed to create this turnaround in mentality and mood. Two years ago it was difficult to dominate this league with young lads. But with the challenges we faced this time around it feels even harder.

“I am grateful for the trust and help of the coaches and backroom staff. Last but not least my players. I was in good dressing rooms as a player and a coach. The one we had here two years ago was outstanding but the spirit in this dressing room this year was second to none.

“I will never work in a better dressing room. All credit to the players. It was a joy to work with these lads.

“It feels a bit surreal and a bit strange to celebrate in an empty stadium. But what a great night. For the team, the cub and our supporters. To bounce back from relegation with the second title in two years at this level. I am not sure any club has done this.

"Certainly not Norwich, and to finish in style with the best points total ever in the club’s history. It feels strange given how difficult the challenge was with the pandemic, with relegation.

“We have to be proud and we are happy to bring some joy and celebration to the souls of our supporters.

“We had a responsibility to deliver for our fans in these strange times. We work in a privileged business but you could feel what it meant to the players to give something to our supporters, to the community as a whole. We wanted to represent this yellow shirt in style. I think we did.”