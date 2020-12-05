'We don't want to get used to being beaten' - Farke lays it on the line

Video

Published: 6:15 AM December 5, 2020

If losing at Luton did not sting then Norwich City’s players are in the wrong place for Daniel Farke.

The Canaries’ first defeat in 11 Championship games was a minor dent in the bigger promotion picture, but the City head coach expected the sour aftertaste to linger.

For all the post-match focus on the role of the officials Farke was very quick to highlight his own side’s defensive deficiencies at Kenilworth Road.

“We don’t want to get used to being beaten. It is important you are devastated after a loss because there is no replacement for that winning feeling in a dressing room,” he said. “You have to deliver all three days in this league. It is tough.

"But we are not shaken in our self-confidence. If you had said after 15 games you would be top then we would all have taken it.

"If it was that easy to play without injured key players every club would do it. I don’t see Jurgen Klopp winning games easily without his key players.

“We played without a recognised left back, a recognised striker, Emi (Buendia) back but we had to substitute him with cramps because he was out for seven days before that. When these players come back they need a bit of time to get that trust in their bodies to be able to impact a game for the whole 90 minutes.

"On the bench it was not like we could react with proven Championship players who can really influence the game. In these circumstances it is not easy to be outstanding.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke knows Tony Pulis will make life tough for his side - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tony Pulis is arguably the last person Norwich City would wish to encounter in a bid to ensure Luton was a blip. The new Sheffield Wednesday boss has made a coaching career out of obduracy during a period of Premier League consistency at Stoke City.

“I am really looking forward to seeing Tony again. It is always a pleasure. He has so much experience and knowledge about the game,” said Farke. “He carries himself with pride and dignity and I love to have a chat with him. He is so educated about football and the fire is still burning. You can see that how he is on the touchline.

"It is unbelievably tough to break down a Tony Pulis side. He knows what's important is to be solid and compact and it is no coincidence since he took the job they have not conceded more than once in a game.

"They played Reading with 10 men for a long spell and got a result. It will be a complicated task but we will try to find a way.”

City’s prospects of picking the lock should be enhanced by the return of Teemu Pukki following a hamstring strain. Farke also revealed on Friday Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell are on course to return to training this weekend.

Kieran Dowell is closing in on return to fitness for Norwich City

“They should be able to train on Sunday or Monday. Then we have to see how quickly they are ready for the games,” said Farke. “Jordan doesn’t need any further surgery.

"He has already done some individual stuff on the training pitch. We have to be a bit careful with the shoulder but we hope him and Todd can return to at least a part of the team training on Sunday.

"The same with Kieran. From there how they adapt dictates when they are available. Jordan has been out maybe two and bit weeks. Kieran nearly three months. But still encouraging signs.

“All the players at Luton are available for this game, and Teemu is back in training and available.”

Teemu Pukki missed Norwich City's last two league games with a hamstring issue




