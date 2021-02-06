'He doesn't need me to blame him' - Krul backed after Swansea error

Video

Published: 11:34 AM February 6, 2021

Tim Krul will prove he is the Championship’s best in Norwich City’s promotion run in for Daniel Farke after his costly Swansea gaffe.

The Dutch international spilled Connor Roberts’ first half corner that was eventually swept home by Andre Ayew in a 2-0 televised defeat on Friday night.

Farke highlighted more sloppiness in the manner Swansea sealed the win through a thumping Conor Hourihane strike early in the second half. But the City boss is looking forward to a full week on the training pitches of Colney to re-group for the final push, following a winless three-game spell in six days.

“Tim knows himself it was a mistake. He doesn’t need me to blame him. But he is a fantastic keeper. The best in the division,” said Farke. “But even the best players on this level can make a mistake.

"Ben Gibson has been very good for us but he gave the ball away initially for the second goal and then Kenny McLean, probably our best player over the last month or so, outstanding, made an unnecessary loss of the ball and then their key players were able to make the most of this situation.

“It is good we have a normal training week now to get some of the lads who have been out injured closer to the first team, Emi (Buendia) is available, we hope Jordan (Hugill) and Marco (Stiepermann) can return pretty soon.”

Buendia’s return will be a major boost after a fourth scoreless game for the Canaries, according to Sky’s studio pundit on Friday night, Keith Andrews.

“He is such an important player,” he said. “They miss that ability to run in behind, to operate in those pockets and generally to cause havoc. A very, very talented player.

“Swansea were good but I didn’t see enough from Norwich in an attacking sense. They tried to do the right things in the final 25, 30 minutes but they are lacking a bit of zip, that energy, that slickness in the final third. But let’s put it into context. The first goal is a mistake from Tim Krul, the second is simply a magnificent strike.

"The worry will be setting in. They are well organised, they keep the ball well but they lack that attacking edge.”