Vultures can keep circling City stars for Farke

Published: 6:00 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 6:15 AM December 21, 2020

Todd Cantwell hugs Emi Buendia after the duo inspired Norwich City to a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke does not fear January transfer raids for Todd Cantwell or Emi Buendia after the duo sparkled in a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City.

The Canaries will stay top on Christmas Day by five points after Buendia and Cantwell struck from long range in each half to delight 2,000 fans at Carrow Road.

Both were heavily touted with exits in the summer, but Farke is planning for life with the dynamic duo in the defining phase of the promotion charge.

“We are in a very good position approaching the halfway stage and selling them is not a topic for us,” he said. “They will be important players as we look to build on the good start we have made. (Selling in January) is not something I am thinking about.

"They are both young men who are still learning the game and it is my job to help them along the way.

"They had a difficult time of it but they are now back to their best and doing a great job for the team.

"They showed their ability out there and they were two excellent goals and two excellent performances. It shows what both of them are capable of.”

Fit-again Cantwell marked his first start since October 27.

“Todd is a young player. He has not achieved his best yet, even for all the praise last season in the Premier League,” said Farke. “There is lots of space for improvement. I am pretty pleased with his current shape. There is still hard work ahead for him to be the player he can be.

"I was delighted with him and the team. But I would say it is important not to deliver over one week or one game. I want all the players to show this consistency, not just Todd and Emi.”

Max Aarons departed towards the end of Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons is another Norwich gem sure to be the subject of transfer speculation next month.

The full back departed late on against Cardiff but Farke is confident he will be fit for the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

“He was panicking a little bit because he rolled his ankle and was a bit concerned but it doesn’t look that bad,” he said. “I am confident he will be available for Watford.”