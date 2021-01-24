Video
No panic buy for Canaries after Hugill injury blow
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Jordan Hugill’s hamstring injury will not force Norwich City into a panic buy in the closing days of the transfer window.
Daniel Farke is planning for life without the big frontman for a number of games, although the extent of Hugill’s injury in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at Barnsley is still being assessed by the club.
Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are expected to be available for Middlesbrough’s weekend Championship visit after lay-offs, and Farke remains optimistic Hugill is back for the promotion run in.
Youngster Tyrese Omotoye replaced the ex-West Ham forward at Oakwell, while the Canaries’ have also recently recalled US international Sebastian Soto from a loan spell in Holland.
“It is a difficult market. To get a striker who is available in January and can help us is not easy to find,” said Farke. “We desperately needed a left back, and we did this. We are still looking out at the keeper and centre back situation. We never fall asleep. First of all I hope Jordan’s injury is not months.
"I expect a question of days, maybe weeks. Hopefully not much more than the Middlesbrough game. Then with Adam and Teemu also back available I don’t think we do any business.
“Teemu has progressed well in the last days and there is definite hope he can re-join team training in the early days of this week. I would label it ‘cautiously optimistic’ he can start. I expect Adam back pretty soon.
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beaten by Barnsley in FA Cup
- 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Barnsley
- 3 Farke's injury fears for Hugill after Barnsley FA Cup loss
- 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Swindon hoping to sign Omotoye on loan
- 5 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat
- 6 Energetic Barnsley dump disjointed Norwich side out of the FA Cup
- 7 'Concentrate on the league klaxon' - City fans express disappointment at FA Cup exit
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries interested in Luton midfielder
- 9 STARTING XIs: Hernandez starts as City make five changes for FA Cup tie
- 10 Rusty returns could prove crucial in the long run for fit-again City stars
“Tyrese is a good lad but it was a difficult time to come into the game. That said a lot about our situation. We desperately need a full week now to find some solutions. We have done this throughout the season but it is a tricky situation. Not just injuries to key players but the Covid situation as well.
"It seems likely Jordan misses the next few games. We desperately need Teemu and Adam back.”