No panic buy for Canaries after Hugill injury blow

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:50 PM January 24, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM January 24, 2021
Jordan Hugill suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Barnsley

Jordan Hugill’s hamstring injury will not force Norwich City into a panic buy in the closing days of the transfer window. 

Daniel Farke is planning for life without the big frontman for a number of games, although the extent of Hugill’s injury in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at Barnsley is still being assessed by the club. 

Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are expected to be available for Middlesbrough’s weekend Championship visit after lay-offs, and Farke remains optimistic Hugill is back for the promotion run in. 

Youngster Tyrese Omotoye replaced the ex-West Ham forward at Oakwell, while the Canaries’ have also recently recalled US international Sebastian Soto from a loan spell in Holland. 

“It is a difficult market. To get a striker who is available in January and can help us is not easy to find,” said Farke. “We desperately needed a left back, and we did this. We are still looking out at the keeper and centre back situation. We never fall asleep. First of all I hope Jordan’s injury is not months.

"I expect a question of days, maybe weeks. Hopefully not much more than the Middlesbrough game. Then with Adam and Teemu also back available I don’t think we do any business. 

“Teemu has progressed well in the last days and there is definite hope he can re-join team training in the early days of this week. I would label it ‘cautiously optimistic’ he can start. I expect Adam back pretty soon. 

“Tyrese is a good lad but it was a difficult time to come into the game. That said a lot about our situation. We desperately need a full week now to find some solutions. We have done this throughout the season but it is a tricky situation. Not just injuries to key players but the Covid situation as well. 

"It seems likely Jordan misses the next few games. We desperately need Teemu and Adam back.” 

