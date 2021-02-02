Farke hails 'almost perfect' transfer window for City

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

Daniel Farke labelled Norwich City’s January transfer window ‘almost perfect’.

The Canaries added Norwegian international keeper Orjan Nyland ahead of Monday night’s deadline on a short term deal until the end of the Championship season.

Nyland joined Greek international defender Dimitris Giannoulis as the two frontline additions, with teenage midfielder Regan Riley joining from Bolton for an undisclosed fee later in the day. But the Canaries also held onto Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell.

“Really happy. First of all, the window is now done and we no longer have to worry about all the speculation,” said Farke. “We have many younger players with a lot of potential but right now they know that for the next three and a half months they can concentrate fully on the league with Norwich City.

"None of our key players has left. We wanted to sign a left full back. We signed a good one and I am pretty pleased with that. We wanted to sign a keeper due to the injury of Michael McGovern and I think we have signed a good character, a top class quality keeper. Overall nearly a perfect window for us.

“It says a lot about our development as a club. Maybe it could have been even better if Ben Godfrey had stuck around and Jamal Lewis last summer. But we are a self-funded club. We accept we have to develop players and there will come a time when it is a good deal for us, and they have to take the next step in their careers.

"Maybe they have out-grown this club. Ben Godfrey is playing more or less every game for Everton. But a record transfer fee is not too bad for us.”

Farke feels the Canaries’ recruitment has come a long way from the club he first joined along with sporting director Stuart Webber in 2017.

“I doubt this club will ever be in a position we can spend what we want. But we will not sell the soul of the club,” he said. “We have had to be creative from the start to find raw material. We are not just wanting to sign players from the third tier in Germany. Jacob Sorensen is a perfect signing.

"No one in the UK really knew him and we bring him in for not that much money, but we are also in this window capable to bring in a keeper who has played in the Bundesliga and Premier League. It says a lot about our development. Right now we can keep the key players and add a Greek and a Norwegian international.

"We won’t be signing Mo Salah but we want to improve every year. Patience is a rare skill in this business. Even for me. But in the past we had to sell good players like (Jonny) Howson, (Graham) Dorrans, (Alex) Pritchard.”

Development midfielder Saul Milovanovic left the club on Monday after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract. Milovanovic joined City’s academy ranks in April 2018 from Huddersfield Town.