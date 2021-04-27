City ready for busy transfer window

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 27, 2021

Daniel Farke has confirmed Norwich City aim to be busy in the summer transfer window, after a £16.2m outlay on Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis signalled their Premier League intent.

The on-loan duo will officially become part of the Canaries’ top flight bid from July, after promotion triggered buy clauses in their original short-term move

Farke insists City do not plan to stop there – although departures for fringe players is inevitable.

“We want to keep all the best players and add some quality,” he said. “I can't confirm right now that all our players will stay with us.

"We need to add some quality and for that there will be also some outgoings, but it is quite important to keep the core of the team.

"Sometimes it's not always in our hands because we have also some players here on loan and we have to wait for what develops.

“We are definitely much better prepared. But we are self-funded. We can’t spend £100m on the squad. We won't risk the mid and the long term future by doing incredible financial topics.

“I said two years ago we would need a miracle to stay up. That is not what we need this time. We need unbelievable hard work, a great effort and it will still be a huge challenge to stay in this league but I feel as a club, as a group of players, we are much better prepared.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber previously claimed he failed to back Farke, prior to the club's previous top flight tilt. City’s head coach also made it clear the Canaries had to pay for ‘the sins of the past’.

“As head coach, if I would be selfish, the more quality you add the easier my job is. But I think it was definitely the right decision not to risk the future,” he said.

“This will always be our strategy not to risk the future of the club, because it's still not a guarantee that you are allowed to stay on this level, and clubs have done this before.

"After relegation many teams struggle at the wrong end. When I think about Sunderland or Hull, they are not even allowed to play on a Championship level any more.

“We don’t have to invest in the infrastructure, or the academy or to sort our previous financial problems, or to extend the contracts of our young lads. That means we can invest to bring in quality.

"Plus we now have a group who have Premier League experience. This time last season it was Alex Tettey only. We must be spot on in our planning.”