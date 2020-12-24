Video
Omotoye now has to kick on for Farke
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Tyrese Omotoye is on the right track for Daniel Farke after the teenage Norwich City striker earned a new longer-term deal.
The 18-year-old has been rewarded after a first team breakthrough in recent weeks and a prolific spell at development level.
Omotoye was among a number of new contract announcements in the lead up to the trip to Watford after extending his deal at the club until 2024.
“He has lots of potential and the fact he has already played for us in the first team shows what I think of him," said Farke. "He was able to put pressure on the opponent, with his speed and pace he was able to take the pressure away from us.
"Of course he has the ability to score goals but he has much to learn.
"In terms of the intensity, his decision making with his first touch, keeping the ball under pressure. That is quite normal because he has so far been at a level where he has more time on the ball and less pressure. He will get better and then let’s see how far he can come.
"Lots of potential. Good to have him here for a few more years.
Most Read
- 1 'Arrogant' tag wide of the mark for City chief
- 2 'I don’t want to raise expectations' - Krul blow for City's festive tussles
- 3 New deal for young Canaries defender Omobamidele
- 4 PRESSER LIVE: Watford v Norwich City - Krul, Stiepi out. Gibson, Quintilla back
- 5 PROFILE: Irish defender's strong progress takes him to next level at City
- 6 Tier 4 forces BBC Radio Norfolk to change Canaries' commentary
- 7 Idah signs new City deal and reveals good news on injury recovery
- 8 Covid changes to keep fans out of Carrow Road again
- 9 Omotoye now has to kick on for Farke
- 10 Paddy Davitt: City's debt to Sorensen and McGovern
"Compliments to Stuart Webber and the academy we have done a good piece of business.”