Omotoye now has to kick on for Farke

Published: 6:00 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 8:37 AM December 24, 2020

Tyrese Omotoye is among a number of Norwich City players to sign new contracts - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tyrese Omotoye is on the right track for Daniel Farke after the teenage Norwich City striker earned a new longer-term deal.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded after a first team breakthrough in recent weeks and a prolific spell at development level.

Omotoye was among a number of new contract announcements in the lead up to the trip to Watford after extending his deal at the club until 2024.

“He has lots of potential and the fact he has already played for us in the first team shows what I think of him," said Farke. "He was able to put pressure on the opponent, with his speed and pace he was able to take the pressure away from us.

"Of course he has the ability to score goals but he has much to learn.

"In terms of the intensity, his decision making with his first touch, keeping the ball under pressure. That is quite normal because he has so far been at a level where he has more time on the ball and less pressure. He will get better and then let’s see how far he can come.

"Lots of potential. Good to have him here for a few more years.

"Compliments to Stuart Webber and the academy we have done a good piece of business.”