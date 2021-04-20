Farke laments 'average' City display in Watford defeat

Video

Published: 10:15 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 10:16 PM April 20, 2021

Teemu Pukki and his Norwich City team mates had another frustrating evening at Carrow Road in their pursuit of the Championship title - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s title destiny remains in their own hands for Daniel Farke, despite turning in an ‘average’ display in a 1-0 Championship defeat to Watford on Tuesday night.

The Hornets boosted their own chances of following City to the Premier League by inflicting a second straight home loss on the already-promoted Canaries.

Norwich have a five-point lead over Watford with three games left – and Farke still likes those odds.

City travel to QPR this coming weekend before a Carrow Road finale against Reading and a final day trip to fellow play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

“This game proves, for me at least, why we should value what the lads have done,” said Farke. “When you see the quality of these other teams we should value we are promoted with five games left and still in the best position. Disappointment from this game, yes, but also proof what my lads have done.

"We want the crown and I feel we deserve it, but it won’t help us next season. Everyone was talking about Sheffield United in the Premier League when we went up as champions. We have difficult games left but we are motivated.

“Even a draw would have made it easier to win the title but we will try our best. I can’t complain too much. Against Bournemouth I am pretty sure we bring that over the line with 11 on the pitch. Against Watford, the preparation was not ideal for many reasons but we were still competitive.”

City had to play 70 minutes with a player less against the Cherries, following a red card for Dimitris Giannoulis. Norwich did appeal the Greek’s three-game ban but that was dismissed.

“This game proved why I was so annoyed about that,” said Farke. “You could see in one or two scenes we were maybe tired. I wouldn’t blame the celebrations. We had a few lads with injury concerns and we were not at our best level. Watford is one of the best sides in this league. I would call our performance an average one, and that might be enough to win many points in this league but not against one of the best who are in red hot form.

“A tight game, as you would expect when first plays second in the table. They were highly-motivated and in these games it is fine margins and small details. They were on the front foot for 15 minutes then it changed to us, then back to them.

“We had a situation in the second half when maybe we were not concentrated in a couple of duels and they punished us. From then you could see the Premier League quality and experience. They knew how to break the rhythm and calm the game down.”