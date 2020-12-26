Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Canaries try to do homework on new Hornets' boss

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM December 26, 2020   
Emi Buendia was on target in Norwich City's previous visit to Watford in last season's Premier League tussle

Daniel Farke rates Watford bigger favourites to go up than Norwich City ahead of a Boxing Day trip to the Hornets. 

The Canaries have a nine-point gap over their promotion rivals, but Watford are under new management for tonight's Championship tussle after unveiling Spanish coach Xisco Munoz. 

Farke knows that makes the challenge at Vicarage Road even harder against a side packed with Premier League nous and highly rated talent in the shape of attacking players like Ismaila Sarr. 

“They have rejected big offers for Sarr. That says a lot about the ambition this season. The only thing that counts is they return to the Premier League,” he said. “You can label us favourites but, for me, if you are realistic then Watford and Bournemouth are the biggest favourites because they had spent many years in a row in the Premier League. 

"If you say we should be favourites as well we had only the one season in the Premier League. 

"Watford is in the top six still and not too far away from automatic promotion. To win at Watford is difficult at any time. They have quality players if you look at the likes of Sarr or (Troy) Deeney. 

"But there is no reason to be scared from us because they have made a change in the managerial role.” 

Farke admits it has made his planning tougher, with Munoz something of an unknown commodity after arriving from Georgian football. 

“It is always a bit more difficult to prepare. You don’t know what ideas he brings in. He hasn’t worked here in England and not much as a coach at first team level,” said Farke. “We have had our analysts watching a few of his games in Georgia to get a feeling for his style of football.

"The players don’t change, though. Analyse their experience, they have nearly 1,000 top flight appearances in each line up.  

“Perhaps you don’t see the new head coach’s handwriting for a few weeks. But for this game there will be a new energy, the players will be highly motivated to show the right reaction, to prove it was not about them, and to convince the new head coach. Maybe there will be some relief, some fresh air around the team.

"A tricky game for us. We can’t choose it but we accept the size of the task.” 

