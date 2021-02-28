City boss makes Wycombe pledge

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 28, 2021

Daniel Farke is not able to guarantee a result against Wycombe but he does guarantee there will be no complacency against the Championship’s bottom club.

City can restore their seven point lead over the rest with a victory in Sunday’s noon kick off at Adams Park.

Wycombe remain a distant 11 points from safety but Farke knows his squad remain a prized scalp as they chase a Premier League return.

“There is no danger we underestimate them. In one game they can be in the spotlight, they can go for it,” he said. “There is no time for complacency. Each and every opponent wants to be there with the game of the season against us.

"There are no guarantees we win but you can guarantee there will be no complacency.

There are crazy results week in, week out in the Championship. It is so competitive and so difficult to be successful.

!You look at a big club like Nottingham Forest, who have had a tough season, or Cardiff were struggling and since we played them won something like six games in a row to get into the top six.”

Farke highlighted his team’s defensive resolve in the build up as one of the cornerstones of a bid to repeat the surprise title success of two seasons ago.

But the City head coach has also remained true to his core beliefs, despite a bumpy relegation from the top flight.

“There is no book on how football works,” he said. “You have to choose how you want to play, what your principles are. You cannot be a flag in the wind who changes with every defeat. There is always pressure.

"In the Championship it is even more difficult because you don’t have the time to work on any philosophy on the training pitch. It is about recovery and playing every three days.

“We know what we are trying to achieve. Both in the short and the mid to long term. The first one or two years are so difficult to stay in the Premier League. But if you can survive that period you have a chance to build as a club something longer.

"It is not easy. There are some of the best coaches in the world, top class players and the quality in depth in the squads is unbelievable.”