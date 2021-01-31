Canaries defender named in EFL Team of the Week

Published: 11:24 AM January 31, 2021

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley has been named in the EFL Team of the Week - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley has been named in the Team of the Week for both the Championship and across the three EFL divisions following Saturday's frustrating 0-0 home draw with Middlesbrough.

The Scotland international is enjoying a great run of form and fitness, playing every minute of the Canaries' last 22 league games, with the Championship leaders conceding just three goals in their last seven league matches.

Hanley has been named in the divisional Team of the Week on several occasions throughout this season, being nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award in November. Although he missed out on that gong, he was voted City's Player of the Month for November by supporters.

The teams are selected after each round of matches based on the ratings of stats boffins at WhoScored.com and the 29-year-old's rating of 8.1 out of 10 earned him a place in both the Championship and overall EFL Team of the Week.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle centre-back had the most touches (111) of anyone on the pitch and comfortably completed the most accurate passes (80), ahead of central defensive colleague Ben Gibson (51), as well as the most interceptions (five).

Often it is Gibson leading the passing out from the back for City but his former club closed him down quickly, leaving Hanley to take on increased importance with the ball, pushing out of defence to start attacks.

The Scot did escape one late scare as he missed a simple Lukas Rupp pass and Boro midfielder Jonny Howson charged through on goal, only to curl over tamely after being disrupted by a recovering Olly Skipp.

Hanley also finished the match needing treatment after taking a Paddy McNair free-kick flush in the face as part of the wall defending the opportunity in the seventh minute of injury-time.