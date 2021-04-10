Premier League here we come for City chief Farke

Video

Published: 6:46 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 6:53 PM April 10, 2021

Daniel Farke feels Norwich City are back in the Premier League bar the shouting after beating Derby County 1-0.

Kieran Dowell’s first half free kick moved City onto 90 points, and 17 points clear of third-placed Brentford at the top of the Championship in the race for automatic promotion.

Wins for the Bees and Swansea delayed the inevitable on Saturday, but Farke believes the hard work has been done.

“If I am honest 90 points has always been enough in the past to get promoted. That is why this was a big win. To bring it over the line,” he said. “We have some strong sides to play and we are still a young side. If I think about Andrew Omobamidele, who has been fantastic but he is making the right first steps. I think the pressure is away now.

“My gut feeling is we will now celebrate promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season. But it is not completely over the line so we cannot fully relax.

“Brentford and Swansea have proved they are capable of winning all their remaining games. Swansea has the quality to win their last six games. Brentford the last five or six.

“We need maybe two more points and it is no guarantee but I don’t see us losing our last five games. We have to go on with the same focus and confidence and then I am quite confident we will be in the Premier League.

“I am a happy man. The other results show it is not over. You always have to be switched on. It was important to put this three points under our belt. It was a hard fought win. After a magic night against Huddersfield if you work long enough in football you would have expected this.

“We had so many plaudits. We were told we were the best side ever in the Championship, many club records, biggest win in 60 years or something. Then we have to deliver again against a side fighting with the knife between their teeth.”