'Beautiful sight' - City fans delighted as duo sign permanently

Opinion

Published: 3:37 PM July 1, 2021

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis were both part of a solid Norwich City defence during the Championship title-winning campaign, and supporters are delighted that both have committed to joining permanently.

The ex-Burnley and Middlesborough defender has joined City for a fee in the region of £8million and proved to be their progressive pass master at the back.

Injury prevented Gibson from ending the season on the pitch, but his leadership qualities and defensive intelligence helped City significantly improve their goals conceded column. The 28-year-old has a point to prove after an enduring spell at Burnley, and has made little secret of his desire to perform in the Premier League.

Gibson has been praised by City boss Daniel Farke for his character around the group and strong mentality, something Norwich may need to rely on next season as they navigate their way through difficult periods.

Giannoulis joined the Canaries in Janaury from Greek outfit PAOK and proved to be a quality addition to their defensive set-up.

Despite a tough opening period, the Greek international quickly displayed his quality and joins Norwich in a move worth around £6.2m. Giannoulis has also penned a deal until the summer of 2024.

Supporters, some of who are yet to witness Gibson or Giannoulis in the flesh, are excited by these deals. They are worth around £15m, although that figure hasn't come out of their budget this summer.

- Read what supporters had to say about the deals below