Giannoulis ready to rumble for City boss

Video

Published: 4:49 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 10:54 PM January 29, 2021

Norwich City new boy Dimitris Giannoulis is ready to be unleashed on the Championship.

Canaries’ head coach Daniel Farke made it clear on Friday the Greek international is primed to go, after the club secured a work permit this week for their January transfer signing.

Giannoulis is now in the frame for a debut against Middlesbrough on Saturday after linking up with his team-mates at Colney.

“He has all chances to be involved,” said Farke. “We wanted a proper signing not to help us in a few weeks or months but the quality to help us pretty soon. He is definitely an option. We still have to be careful with new signings and give them some time to adapt and settle in.

"But you also have to say with him he is a perfect age, he is experienced, he has played many games for a top side in Greece and for his national team. He had played three full games in January so, physically, he does not have to adapt. He is in a good shape and had a full training week more or less as the work permit came early.”

Jacob Sorensen would make way if Farke opts to give a full debut for the Greek international. The Danish central midfielder has gone above and beyond after being pressed into emergency service at left back due to injury to Xavi Quintilla in late October.

“I love Jacob Sorensen. What he has done for us in this role is amazing,” said Farke. “We rose to the top of the table with him and we were able to stay there, and stay several points clear. Jacob has grown from game to game in terms of his defending but he is also creating a threat more and more in his attacking play.

"In the mid to longer term we know he is a midfield player. Jacob is so versatile. He can play centre back, holding midfield or even higher up the field.

“Dimitris is a different type; an attacking type with lots of pace and a natural left footed option. He works to produce many crosses and runs in behind. He is a more natural option on this position and offers a different dimension to our game. One of his strengths is to attack the space in behind and deliver crosses. He has many assists and goals on a good level in Greece. We hope he brings this to us.”