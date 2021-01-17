City's Giannoulis move enters the end game

Video

Published: 10:03 AM January 17, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM January 17, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis (right) has been linked with a move to Norwich City. (Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto) - Credit: NurPhoto/PA Images

Dimitris Giannoulis is expected to be confirmed as Norwich City’s first January transfer window signing ahead of Bristol City’s midweek Championship visit.

The Greek international arrived in Norfolk on Friday and was scheduled to begin his medical on Saturday, after the two clubs agreed an initial loan move that will become permanent if City seal Premier League promotion.

Barring any last minute hitches Giannoulis will complete a move that could rise to €7m, with a series of clauses that include a 20% sell on fee to PAOK Salonika.

Reports in Greece suggest a four-and-a-half year contract is on the table for the player, with a substantial increase to the 25-year-old's current €300,000 annual salary.

City officials must comply with strict government guidelines around new arrivals to the UK during the current phase of the pandemic.

Giannoulis is permitted to undertake a medical as part of his self-isolation period and should he then return a negative coronavirus test result five days into his stay would be able to link up with his new team mates at Colney from Wednesday onwards.

That would suggest the Robins’ midweek league visit to Carrow Road will come too soon, but Giannoulis may be in contention for an FA Cup debut at Barnsley.

His current club PAOK confirmed on Saturday Giannoulis is not part of their squad for Sunday’s league game against OFI in Heraklion, after travelling to England to finalise his move.

Canaries’ chief Daniel Farke refused to be drawn on Norwich’s interest in Giannoulis ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 Championship win at Cardiff that kept his side four points clear of the pack.

Farke did confirm they need to recruit a natural left back option this month, with Jacob Sorensen again deputising in Wales after Villarreal loanee Xavi Quintilla entered self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Giannoulis is the man identified by Stuart Webber’s recruitment department as a Premier League grade option, as City look to find a longer term successor to Jamal Lewis.

The attacking full back has 11 senior caps for Greece and won the league and cup double for PAOK in 2018/19, which saw him feature in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League group stages last year.