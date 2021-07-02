Giannoulis admits City move was a 'risk'

Video

Published: 8:56 AM July 2, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis has completed his permanent move to Norwich City from PAOK Salonika - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's new left back Dimitris Giannoulis is now a Premier League player - but joining the Canaries last season was a gamble if City blew promotion.

The Greek international sealed a permanent move earlier this week, following his mid-season loan switch from PAOK Salonika.

Promotion to the top flight triggered a £6.2m buy clause, but had things turned out differently, Giannoulis' future would have looked far more uncertain.

"It was a bit of a risk for me if we didn't get promoted. Then I go back to Greece. But everything turned out fine," he said. "We were the best team in the league.

"I expected this was possible when I joined. Everyone could see we were the best team on the pitch. Now we have to Premier League to look forward to.

"Hopefully we can stay there for a long time. The lads have told me pre-season is hard but I am ready for this."

Giannoulis and fellow defender Ben Gibson are now fully-fledged City players.

The attacking left back credits Gibson helping him to settle in Norfolk, after moving from a different country in the pandemic.

"Yes, Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp helped me a lot. But everyone really so it was not so difficult for me to settle in," he said, speaking to the club's official Youtube channel. "We don't have bad guys in the dressing room. That is the most important thing.

"With the pandemic it is not easy to get out and see Norwich. But it is the same right now in Greece also. We stay home with my girlfriend."