City lose Giannoulis appeal; three-game ban stands

Published: 10:14 AM April 20, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis was sent off for a foul on Ben Pearson that will rule him out of Norwich City's next three games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City have failed in their attempt to get Dimitris Giannoulis' three-game ban overturned for a red card in the Championship defeat to Bournemouth.

The Greek international will miss the upcoming matches against Watford, QPR and Reading after his early sending off following a challenge on Cherries' midfielder Ben Pearson in the 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road on Saturday night.

Canaries' head coach Daniel Farke was critical of the officials during the match and prior to the outcome of the FA appeal had plenty more to say at Colney on Monday afternoon.















