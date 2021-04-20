City lose Giannoulis appeal; three-game ban stands
Published: 10:14 AM April 20, 2021
Norwich City have failed in their attempt to get Dimitris Giannoulis' three-game ban overturned for a red card in the Championship defeat to Bournemouth.
The Greek international will miss the upcoming matches against Watford, QPR and Reading after his early sending off following a challenge on Cherries' midfielder Ben Pearson in the 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road on Saturday night.
Canaries' head coach Daniel Farke was critical of the officials during the match and prior to the outcome of the FA appeal had plenty more to say at Colney on Monday afternoon.
