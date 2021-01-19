City confirm Dimitris Giannoulis deal

Breaking

Published: 4:00 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM January 19, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of PAOK Saolinka left back, Dimitris Giannoulis, on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move. - Credit: Intime.gr/metrosport.gr

Norwich City have confirmed a deal is in place to sign Greek international defender Dimitris Giannoulis.

The 25-year-old left back joins the Canaries initially on loan from PAOK Salonika, with a permanent move for an undisclosed fee in place if the Championship leaders seal promotion back to the Premier League - believed to be £6.2m.

PAOK have confirmed there is a sell on clause in the proposed permanent deal.

Giannoulis travelled to England prior to the weekend to complete his medical and finalise terms, with City officials now in the process of obtaining a work permit for the highly-rated defender.

"I’m really happy to have signed. It was a dream to play for an English team and now that has come true," he told the club's official site. "It’s been a busy few days, but I’m here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team mates.

“I will always give my best. I consider myself a fast player, both in attack and defence. I like Norwich’s style of football and I hope I adapt to the way that the team plays and that I can help the team get promoted.”

The attacking full back has 11 senior caps for Greece and won the league and cup double for PAOK in 2018/19, which saw him feature in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League group stages last year.

City head coach, Daniel Farke, confirmed earlier on Tuesday at his pre-match press call ahead of Bristol City's midweek Championship visit the move was in its advanced stages.

"We’re really happy to have Dimitris with us," he later said to the club's official site. "We wanted to bring someone in who doesn’t just help over the next weeks, but someone who can help deliver for us in the mid and long term.

“In Dimitris, we’ve found the piece we were searching for. He’s a good age with lots of room for improvement.

“He’s already very experienced, with many games on the Greece national squad, too. He’s played for a top club in PAOK, where he needed to win each and every game.

Dimitris Giannoulis will link up with his new Norwich City team mates once the club have obtained a work permit for the Greek international - Credit: Intime.gr/metrosport.gr

“He totally fits to the way we want to play, with attacking full-backs and lots of pace. He’s a top character and a good lad and we think we’ve found a very good option. We’ll give him all of the time he needs to settle and adapt.

“We have to give many compliments to Stuart Webber, as many clubs wanted to do this deal. It’s great news for all parties and we’re really happy to have Dimitris with us.”

Giannoulis, who will wear the number 30 shirt, was the man identified by Webber’s recruitment department as a Premier League grade option, as City look to find a longer term successor to Jamal Lewis.

The Greek will become the club's first January transfer window signing once the Canaries obtain a work permit.

City remain on the look out this month for a potential new keeper and centre back, although Farke admitted at his pre-match briefing there was nothing imminent on either front.