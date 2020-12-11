Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Hanley and Farke miss out on Championship awards

David Freezer

Norwich captain Grant Hanley was nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and captain Grant Hanley have both been beaten in the race for the Championship’s latest monthly awards. 

Farke had been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for November, after taking 11 points from a possible 15 to go top of the table in spite of an injury crisis. 

It was a second successive month that the City boss had been nominated but he was again overlooked for the top prize, with Vladimir Ivic of Watford getting the nod having also claimed 11 points but with more emphatic score-lines. 

Farke has only won the award once before, in November 2018 during the Canaries’ title-winning season, but has been nominated on several occasions. 

Hanley was nominated for Player of the Month thanks to City’s continued defensive strength but that award has gone to Bournemouth forward David Brooks, after the Wales international returned from injury with two goals and three assists in five matches. 

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies – with former Barnsley boss Danny Wilson joining them for the managerial award. 

