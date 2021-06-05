Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Breaking

Norwich City ace Emi Buendia set for Aston Villa move

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:46 PM June 5, 2021    Updated: 5:53 PM June 5, 2021
Emi Buendia is poised to seal a club record Norwich City move to Aston Villa

Emi Buendia is poised to seal a club record Norwich City move to Aston Villa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's player-of-the-year Emi Buendia is poised to seal a club record move to Aston Villa.

Buendia has agreed terms and undergone a medical in south America on a club record deal believed to be worth £35m in total, plus a sizeable sell on fee.

City had previously negotiated with Buendia's former club, Getafe, to buy out the Spanish outfit's original sell on fee, from when he moved to England in 2018.

The 24-year-old, who had a stand out season in the Canaries' Championship title-winning campaign, is part of Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal were also heavily linked with Buendia, but his move to the Midlands is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the end of the season they would listen to acceptable offers for their crown jewels.

The total package will smash the club's previous club record sale for Ben Godfrey, who joined Everton last summer.

Most Read

  1. 1 WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views
  2. 2 Norwich City ace Emi Buendia set for Aston Villa move
  3. 3 Ex-Norwich City defender retires from playing
  1. 4 City report card: Crunch time for Onel's Norwich journey
  2. 5 City report card: Placheta remains a project with rough edges
  3. 6 City target Ajer admits decision to be made over Celtic future
  4. 7 Pukki fitness boost ahead of the Euros
  5. 8 Canaries dominate PFA team of the year
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Scottish side chase young City keeper on loan
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries join Armstrong race
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich leaps to keep the ball in play during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

No bid yet but interest hotting up for Emi Buendia

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
AC Milan's Rade Krunic (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA E

Norwich City Transfer News

Agent claims Canaries are interested in AC Milan midfielder

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Bristol - Saturday, March 29th, 2008: Mark Fotheringham of Norwich City during the Coca Cola Champio

Video

Former City captain eyeing managerial role after Ingolstadt departure

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goalduring the Sky Bet Championship match at

City match was most-watched on iFollow this season

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus