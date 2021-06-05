Norwich City ace Emi Buendia set for Aston Villa move

Breaking

Published: 5:46 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM June 5, 2021

Emi Buendia is poised to seal a club record Norwich City move to Aston Villa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's player-of-the-year Emi Buendia is poised to seal a club record move to Aston Villa.

Buendia has agreed terms and undergone a medical in south America on a club record deal believed to be worth £35m in total, plus a sizeable sell on fee.

City had previously negotiated with Buendia's former club, Getafe, to buy out the Spanish outfit's original sell on fee, from when he moved to England in 2018.

The 24-year-old, who had a stand out season in the Canaries' Championship title-winning campaign, is part of Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal were also heavily linked with Buendia, but his move to the Midlands is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the end of the season they would listen to acceptable offers for their crown jewels.

The total package will smash the club's previous club record sale for Ben Godfrey, who joined Everton last summer.