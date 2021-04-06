Buendia is a target for Championship hard men

Video

Published: 6:30 AM April 6, 2021 Updated: 6:36 AM April 6, 2021

Emi Buendia is losing his hot head tag insists Daniel Farke despite being a marked man at Norwich City.

Buendia is back in the mix for Huddersfield’s Championship visit on Tuesday after being kicked out of the 1-1 Good Friday draw at Preston.

The Argentine’s short fuse has got him into disciplinary bother this season, but Farke praised how he kept his cool at Deepdale after suffering an ankle injury.

“He is used to getting many kicks. I was quite pleased with his reaction,” said the City chief. “He stayed disciplined because in each and every game you get the feeling he is one of the main targets for the opposition.

"The opponent either tries to kick him out of the game or tries to provoke him. It is difficult.

"He has had so many fouls against him. It is partly down to his style of play, because he is a brave player who has many one on one duels and goes up against the defence. If you do that you have to accept some kicks.

"The opponents are not going to step aside and let him run through. No complaints on that, but I also feel he could get more protection.

"I am not asking for special treatment or any sympathy or special rules - I just want some fair judgement when there is a nasty foul.

"Perhaps a bit quicker yellow card than just talking to the opponent.

"If you don’t show the yellow then it encourages the opponent to keep on going in this way. His ankle was pretty swollen. You could see the blood around the skin. But it has improved a lot with treatment and he is tough.”

Todd Cantwell is another of City’s creative midfielders who is no stranger to the close attentions of Championship markers.

“I don’t want to cry too much. It doesn’t help,” said Farke. “It will always be the case when the opponent has some smart, nasty players they will try to get into the head of the technical players; maybe to provoke them so they lose their concentration. You wish for a referee who senses this and acts early enough.

“I just want maturity from my players. Especially the younger lads they have to expect this will happen and don’t let the opponent get into your head or distract you. If I was to cry for more protection I would give my players an excuse not to be concentrated.

"They have to handle it. It is football, it is competitive. I am sure in 30 years from now it will be the same.”