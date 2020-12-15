Buendia back in top gear for Farke

Video

Published: 5:07 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 5:28 PM December 15, 2020

Emi Buendia has been a key figure in Norwich City's return to the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Emi Buendia has got his mojo back insists Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

Buendia was left out earlier in the season, after what Farke felt was a lack of focus in the transfer window.

But the Argentine has four goals and six assists for the leaders ahead of Wednesday’s Championship trip to Reading.

Farke had demanded the 23-year-old add goals to his creative flourishes, and Buendia is delivering.

“We needed this back on this level. To deliver end product,” said Farke. “Of course at the start of the season he needed time to come back into his rhythm but for me he is now growing from game to game. His mindset is totally right. He is focused and disciplined and he is working for the team. When you have the quality on top of that you will always shine.

"That is why he is now finding those pockets to score or to assist on a regular basis.

"We want him in those shooting positions. He proved it two years ago in our promotion season. He was there with many goals and many assists, but he lost that cutting edge at Premier League level. He created many chances but not so much involved in the goals.”

Buendia’s potent partnership with Teemu Pukki is spearheading the Canaries’ promotion charge.

“Teemu’s workload is fantastic,” said Farke. “When you are willing to invest for the team you can shine as an individual. I got this feeling with Emi at the moment.

"He is disciplined, top class in his pressing and when you do that work against the ball it is easier to do it with the ball. It is not a coincidence he is delivering with goals and assists. Now I want him to go further on.

“You might argue Teemu’s touch for his second goal (at Blackburn) was lucky but before that he won the ball and led the counter. He was pressing and provoking and then Emi finds himself in that shooting position in the next phase of the move.”

Jacob Sorensen’s 11-game stretch as an emergency left back underlines why it is all about the team for Farke during an injury-hit spell.

“It is a joy to work with this lad. He is so humble, kind and full of potential,” he said. “He never moans or complains about this role. I don’t know how many games he has played now at left back, 10 or 11 games, out of position.

"He shows a calmness and outstanding quality. You saw against Nottingham Forest who was our role model in the opposition box when we needed a goal? It was Jacob with a fantastic finish, fully committed and focused and a good technique.

"That says a lot about his character.”