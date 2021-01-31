'We won't throw him under the bus' - Buendia can rely on Farke

Video

Published: 5:00 PM January 31, 2021

Daniel Farke has Emi Buendia’s back after a fourth red card of his Norwich City career ruled him out of a crunch Championship week.

Buendia misses trips to Millwall and promotion rivals Swansea in the coming days following his dismissal in the 0-0 Middlesbrough draw for tackles on Jonny Howson and George Saville.

Farke admitted Buendia still has much to learn but defended his attacking talisman after Boro players and coaching staff berated the officials to brandish a second yellow.

“He is still learning and growing. Of course we have to speak, we have to criticise. That is quite normal but you don’t want to punish a player,” he said. “Sometimes he crosses the line but he will learn. He is a good lad. He knows when this happens it is costly.

"We speak a lot about this, and so does his team mates with him. It is more about what he needs to add to his game. One day he will be there with the right maturity in each and every moment on the pitch but he is not 32 with 500 games in the Premier League.

“It is a part of growing up. It is our way. We have to back them. If it was easy to play with lots of young lads every other club would do this. We won’t throw him under the bus. He knows there will be criticism in the public and he will have to deal with that.”

Farke highlighted the treatment Buendia gets on a weekly basis from Championship opponents.

“Emi is a player who has so many hits on him, so many tackles on his Achilles and he has to handle a lot of pain,” said Farke. “When I compare it with an elbow that might have broken Max Aarons’ nose it is hard to understand.

"Emi is not allowed to finish the game but misses the next two games. He was punished enough for me missing the rest of the Boro game. Those are the rules and we have to accept it.

“He has had red cards in the past that were not necessary. But this one for me is harsh. No injury, no tactical foul. Yes, a bit naive and whether he needs to do this on a yellow card already you have to say it gives the referee a decision.

"Emi is still young, still developing, still has this emotion and we don’t want to take this away. I don’t want a player who is just clinical and doing what I tell him on the pitch and nothing else. I want him to express himself, to be creative and to use his talent.”